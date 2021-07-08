Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $93,240,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 16.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,644,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,125,000 after purchasing an additional 230,611 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Ecolab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $211.23 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.