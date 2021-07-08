ECOSC Trading Down 0% This Week (ECU)

ECOSC (CURRENCY:ECU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. ECOSC has a total market cap of $8,612.79 and approximately $5.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00054906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.00872924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ECOSC (ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io . The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc . ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

