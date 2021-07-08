Edgeless Market Capitalization Tops $443,574.33 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $443,574.33 and $42.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00055826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00896006 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 94.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

