Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.