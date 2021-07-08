Ediston Property Investment Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPIC traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 68.80 ($0.90). The stock had a trading volume of 120,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,019. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.60 ($0.95). The company has a market cap of £145.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.88.

In other news, insider Imogen Moss purchased 14,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,014.36 ($13,083.83). Also, insider Robin Archibald acquired 10,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,939.40 ($9,066.37).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

