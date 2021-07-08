Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.20

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.20 and last traded at $108.10, with a volume of 48315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,462 shares of company stock worth $14,419,992 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

