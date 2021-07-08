Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.49

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.00. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 80,588 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $63.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

