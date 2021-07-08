Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Elanco Animal Health worth $274,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.38. 96,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,901. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

