Elastos Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Elastos has a market cap of $43.47 million and $1.50 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elastos has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00006842 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006705 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000218 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,275,947 coins and its circulating supply is 19,370,437 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.