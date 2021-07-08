Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.55

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 96127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,245,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.