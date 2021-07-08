Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.05

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.05 and last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 262227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.55.

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.34.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$284.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at C$416,693.68. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Insiders have sold 82,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,531 over the last 90 days.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.