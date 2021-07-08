Electra Protocol Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.22 million and approximately $51,062.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electra Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00055788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.32 or 0.00901316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,828,867,814 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

