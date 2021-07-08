Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,218. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

