Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ ELMS traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,218. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: Blockchain

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.