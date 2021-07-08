Electroneum (ETN) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $109.21 million and approximately $230,666.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,879,298,624 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

