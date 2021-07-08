Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Element Solutions worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,874,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 137.1% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,815,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,497 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 64.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,693,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,552,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

