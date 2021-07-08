Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.87.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $49,368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,987,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,621,777,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $235.82 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $226.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

