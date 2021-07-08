Elliot Gibber Sells 15,000 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elliot Gibber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.44. 463,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,491. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $251.93 million, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zedge by 168.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 310.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Zedge in the first quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge in the first quarter valued at $402,000. 24.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZDGE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

