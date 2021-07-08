Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.19. Eltek shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 60,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of -2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eltek stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,901 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Eltek as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

