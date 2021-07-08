ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $355,223.00

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $12.34 million and approximately $355,223.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00867697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 89.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005303 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,261,954 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

