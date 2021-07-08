EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.99% of EMCOR Group worth $427,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 101,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,614,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,979. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $129.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

