Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.10. Emera shares last traded at C$56.97, with a volume of 468,473 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$60.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

