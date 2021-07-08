Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0470 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $71,134.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00125371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00167910 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.03 or 0.99909552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.00944466 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.