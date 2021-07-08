Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Argus boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 70,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

