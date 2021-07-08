Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.86.

TSE ENB traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$49.76. 1,908,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,435. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$35.80 and a 1 year high of C$50.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The company has a market cap of C$100.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

