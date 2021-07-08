Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 1,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.96. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

