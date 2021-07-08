Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $3.90

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.90, but opened at $3.68. Endo International shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 25,861 shares trading hands.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39. The company has a market cap of $860.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

