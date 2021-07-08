Endor Protocol Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $166,743.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00386777 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001254 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014743 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,969,669 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.