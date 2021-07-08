Energi (NRG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.79 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $63.51 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00004560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00264122 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00037030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,654,231 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.