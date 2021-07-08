Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.74. Enerplus shares last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 911,782 shares traded.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.41.

The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.07.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 284,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36. Insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550 in the last ninety days.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

