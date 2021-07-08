Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.89. 93,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,056. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 293.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

