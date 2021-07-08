EnterCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $32,832.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $69,041.35 and approximately $32,832.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00056173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.36 or 0.00896648 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

