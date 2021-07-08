Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239,649 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Entergy worth $77,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.86.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

