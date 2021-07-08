Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Position Raised by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,733 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Envista worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Envista by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Envista by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Envista by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Envista by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,841. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.