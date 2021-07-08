Enzyme Finance (MLN) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Enzyme Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00054482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $280.47 or 0.00858078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance (MLN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

