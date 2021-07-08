Enzyme Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.29 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Enzyme has a market cap of $147.45 million and $15.29 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $82.25 or 0.00252312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00055047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.00859244 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.