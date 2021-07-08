EOSDT (EOSDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,530.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $9,530.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00163248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.69 or 1.00280125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00945489 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

