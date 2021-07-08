EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 134.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of EPAM Systems worth $30,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $527.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.14. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.01 and a 52-week high of $528.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

