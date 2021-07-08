ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.20 Million

Analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $393.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $392.80 million. ePlus posted sales of $355.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of PLUS opened at $86.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.69. ePlus has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $107.64.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.