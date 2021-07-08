Equitable Trust Co. Acquires New Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

