Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after buying an additional 330,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKI opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

