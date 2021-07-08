Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

NYSE WCN opened at $122.70 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

