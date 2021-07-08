Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,665 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,199 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $267.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $269.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.56 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

