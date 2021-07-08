Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

