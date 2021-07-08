Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after buying an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.