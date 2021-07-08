Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 538 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $243.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.