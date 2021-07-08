Equitable Trust Co. Sells 126 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO stock opened at $1,951.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,806.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

