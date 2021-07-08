Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,121 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

NYSE:AMT opened at $278.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $279.66. The company has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

