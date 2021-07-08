Equitable Trust Co. Sells 276 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in S&P Global by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.92.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

