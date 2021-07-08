Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,949 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $114.83 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,144.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $1,139,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,691.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,897 shares of company stock valued at $11,771,074. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

