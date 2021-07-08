Equitable Trust Co. Sells 356 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,246.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $881.00 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

